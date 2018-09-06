Azerbaijan-Croatia documents signed (UPDATE)

6 September 2018 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

details added (first version posted on 14:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing documents was held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Culture of the Republic of Croatia Nina Obuljen Koržinek signed “The Program on Cultural Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Croatia for 2018, 2019 and 2020.”

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Croatia Fakhraddin Gurbanov and State Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Croatia Marija Vučković signed “The Memorandum of Understating on Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Croatia”.

