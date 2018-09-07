Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The mechanism of discussing security issues between Azerbaijan and Russia works perfectly, Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Sept. 7, answering Trend journalist's question about the prospects for the intensification of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in ensuring regional security.

"We have an appropriate mechanism, for example, consultations on various topics between foreign ministries, including those that involve discussion of security issues,” she said. “They [consultations] are held. I'm not sure that they should be intensified or vice versa, their number should be somehow reduced, etc. This mechanism works perfectly.”

“There is a dialogue between other structures and state bodies of Russia and Azerbaijan, which are dealing with discussion of security issues,” Zakharova said. “It is also perfect.”

“Our cooperation on these issues as part of international organizations is also fruitful,” she said. “Therefore, I think that it is not necessary to talk about any need to intensify the process because everything is already working quite intensively. But if any side voices the need to make any issue specific, it is always possible to do. Our dialogue with Baku is developing very well."

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news