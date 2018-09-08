Azerbaijani MP to take part conference in Uzbekistan

8 September 2018 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani MP, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev will visit Uzbekistan on September 10, the Azerbaijani Parliament's Office said Sept. 8.

In Uzbekistan’s Dushanbe city, he will take part in a conference entitled "Role of Parliaments in Attracting Afghanistan for Cooperation in Central Asia through Preventive Diplomacy", which will take place through the UN.

During the event, Guliyev will deliver a report on the OSCE PA's policy on Central Asia and Afghanistan, the projects being implemented in this direction, the role and prospects of parliamentary diplomacy in the field of cooperation and dialogue between the regional countries.

During the visit, a meeting with the speaker of the parliament is planned to be held to discuss the further cooperation issues between the OSCE PA and Uzbekistan.

The visit will end on September 13.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani big food company’s loan debt decreases by over 11%
Economy news 17:42
Dutch company eyes to grow tulips in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:31
Details of construction of two unique ferries at Baku Shipyard disclosed
Economy news 17:09
Azerbaijani ministry to buy apartments for people disabled in Karabakh war via tender
Tenders 16:44
Baku Engineering University to buy computer equipment via tender
Tenders 16:31
Azerbaijani ministry to carry out second stage of sports complex construction via tender
Tenders 16:00
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 8
Business 17:58
Azerbaijani big food company’s loan debt decreases by over 11%
Economy news 17:42
Dutch company eyes to grow tulips in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:31
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 8
Business 17:26
Details of construction of two unique ferries at Baku Shipyard disclosed
Economy news 17:09
Iran mulls export of defense system gears, commander says
Politics 17:06
Chinese businessmen invited to participate in "Digital Kazakhstan" program
Economy news 16:58
Azerbaijani ministry to buy apartments for people disabled in Karabakh war via tender
Tenders 16:44
Baku Engineering University to buy computer equipment via tender
Tenders 16:31