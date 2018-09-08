President Aliyev congratulates Tajik counterpart

8 September 2018 20:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

`On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan,` President Aliyev said.

`Tajikistan is today moving forward on the path of public and political stability, sustainable socio-economic development. Your country’s international influence, its role in regional issues is increasing day by day. Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations have rich traditions. Your official visit to Azerbaijan last month is a clear manifestation of these traditions. I believe that our interstate relations and cooperation of mutual interest will further develop and expand,` he added.

`On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Tajikistan everlasting peace and prosperity,` Ilham Aliyev said.

