OSCE Secretary General on a visit to Azerbaijan

12 September 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger is on a visit to Azerbaijan. He's expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials, including those in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Secretary General is also expected to visit Alat port.

Today, Greminger will also participate in a meeting at ADA University.

This is Thomas Greminger's first visit to Azerbaijan after being appointed as the OSCE Secretary General in July 2018. He was elected as a result of so-called procedure of silence - after July 12 the OSCE Permanent Council agreed on a single candidature, nominated Greminger for the vacant post and asked the foreign ministers of the OSCE countries to approve the candidate during a five-day procedure.

The appointment came into force, as the foreign ministers did not object to the deadline, which was designated July 18.

Previously, Greminger was Switzerland's permanent representative to the OSCE.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EIB financing remains conditional upon TAP being operated in line with environmental standards
Oil&Gas 11:08
World Bank talks possibility of issuing manat loans in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Azerbaijani scientists develop innovative method for processing of alunite
Economy news 11 September 20:48
ASAN Viza issues more than 760K visas (PHOTO)
Society 11 September 18:27
Azerbaijani ensemble wins at int’l forum under UNESCO auspices (PHOTO)
Society 11 September 18:03
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev visits school in Baku's Nizami district after major overhaul
Politics 11:08
EIB financing remains conditional upon TAP being operated in line with environmental standards
Oil&Gas 11:08
Azerbaijan's Delta Telecom puts Facebook cache servers on its CDN
ICT 11:08
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 11:02
Belarusian International Media Forum opening in Minsk
Society 10:52
Death toll from Afghanistan blast rises to 68
Other News 10:27
Ryanair pilots, cabin crew in Germany stage strike
Europe 10:25
Shooting in Istanbul: people wounded
Turkey 10:20
Tender: Iran’s agricultural ministry to buy diammonium phosphate ‎ ‎
Tenders 10:20