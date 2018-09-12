President Aliyev visits school in Baku after major overhaul (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

12 September 2018

Details added (first version posted on 11:08)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 227 in Keshla settlement, Nizami district, Baku, after major overhaul.

Principal Sevinj Huseynova informed the head of state of the work carried out in the school.

The school was built in 1937. In 2005-2007, two additional blocks were built for the school. The school currently enrolls 1,176 students who are served by 82 teachers.

The school has 38 classrooms, a computer room, a lab, a gym, a conference hall, a military room and a canteen. The classrooms are supplied with all necessary teaching aids.

Landscaping work was carried out, green areas were created in the yard of the school.

