Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan came to conclusion that Pashinyan trying to break off negotiations by any means (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the OSCE Thomas Greminger.

The head of state pointed to a broad agenda of the issues to be discussed during Thomas Greminger’s visit, describing the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as one of the topical ones.

In this regard, President Aliyev noted that the contradictory statements on the settlement of the conflict made by the Armenian prime minister from the very beginning of his activity are at least surprising.

“Particularly, his thesis that “Azerbaijan must negotiate with the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" is unacceptable,” Ilham Aliyev said. “This demonstrates that the Armenian leadership wants to break off the negotiations. Azerbaijan resolutely refutes the statements alleging that the occupied Azerbaijani districts are part of the so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, and urges the OSCE to react to these dangerous statements. In general, the Azerbaijani side has come to such a conclusion that Pashinyan is trying to break off the negotiation process by any means. In this case, the Armenian side and especially Pashinyan are fully responsible for this.”

President Ilham Aliyev called on the OSCE not to turn a blind eye to massive violations of human rights in Armenia on the pretext of democracy, the Armenian prime minister’s instructions on the arrest of his political opponents, and the emergence of a new dictatorship regime in Armenia.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the issues relating to regional security, democratic development, transport and economic cooperation.

