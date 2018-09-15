Armenia commits provocation on front line against Azerbaijani civilians

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Starting from last night and until this morning, the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia committed a provocation using weapons of different calibers, including an artillery cannon in the directions of Tovuz, Terter and Aghdam districts, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement Sept. 15.

"In particular, the enemy has fired on the positions of Azerbaijani army, located in the direction of the Munjuglu, Kokhanabi, Asrik Jyrdakhan and Garalar villages of Tovuz, and the civilians residing in these villages."

There are no casualties among the military and civilian population of Azerbaijan. Damage has been caused to some houses, property of people and civilian infrastructure.

"Such provocative actions by the Armenian side on the eve of significant events and holidays celebrated in Azerbaijan is purposeful," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

The ministry reported that as a result of urgent response actions taken by units of the Azerbaijani army, the enemy's activity has been suppressed.

"The entire responsibility for the destruction and losses suffered by the enemy falls on the military and political leadership of Armenia," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news