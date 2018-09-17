Azerbaijan may get observer status in SCO

17 September 2018 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will consider the issue of Azerbaijan's obtaining observer status, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Sept. 17.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov in China.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for development of cooperation. Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan intends to raise the level of cooperation with the organization to a qualitatively new level and drew attention to importance of raising Azerbaijan's status in the organization from a dialogue partner to an observer.

The sides also agreed to continue relations in the future.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CIIC says to expand investments in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:59
Military parade in Baku also message to those who continue occupation policy - expert
Politics 20:42
Necessary to develop production of persimmon packaging in Azerbaijan - association
Economy news 20:42
Azerbaijani minister instructs taking tougher measures against shelling by Armenian troops (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:58
MP: Celebration of centennial of Baku’s liberation proves Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood
Politics 19:49
Azerbaijan’s defense minister arrives in military drills area (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:10
Latest
Azerbaijani investment company to increase capital
Economy news 21:30
Chinese giant planning $200M investment in new Tashkent industrial park
Economy news 21:20
CIIC says to expand investments in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:59
Azerbaijan launching online platform to sell satellite images
ICT 20:43
Military parade in Baku also message to those who continue occupation policy - expert
Politics 20:42
Necessary to develop production of persimmon packaging in Azerbaijan - association
Economy news 20:42
Kazakhstan increases production of cars
Kazakhstan 20:42
Rates of dollar, euro against Uzbek national currency show record growth
Economy news 20:30
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of valves
Tenders 20:05