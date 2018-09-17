Azerbaijan may get observer status in SCO

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will consider the issue of Azerbaijan's obtaining observer status, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on Sept. 17.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov in China.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for development of cooperation. Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan intends to raise the level of cooperation with the organization to a qualitatively new level and drew attention to importance of raising Azerbaijan's status in the organization from a dialogue partner to an observer.

The sides also agreed to continue relations in the future.

