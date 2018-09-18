President Aliyev inaugurates Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway (PHOTO)

18 September 2018 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar district.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the technical characteristics of the road.

The length of the highway, which links four settlements with a total population of more than 20,000 people, is 15.4km.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

The president then met with representatives of the district’s general public, and posed for photographs with them.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president arrives in Bilasuvar district (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
Bakcell joins another international environmental campaign (PHOTO)
Business 14:35
Azerbaijani president attends opening of Masalli-Nematlari LLC rice plant (PHOTO)
Politics 14:13
President Aliyev inaugurates Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway (PHOTO)
Politics 13:51
Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly-reconstructed highway in Masalli
Politics 13:47
President Aliyev attends opening of Masalli Industrial Park (PHOTO)
Politics 13:33
Latest
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 14:42
Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria
Israel 14:42
Cotton harvesting starts in northern region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:41
Turkmenistan modernizes berth on Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 14:38
Azerbaijani president arrives in Bilasuvar district (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
Bakcell joins another international environmental campaign (PHOTO)
Business 14:35
Azerbaijan’s troops in drills moving forward to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 14:34
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of investment partnership
Economy news 14:29
Azerbaijan to launch postal money orders in direction of three countries
ICT 14:28