President Aliyev inaugurates Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway in Bilasuvar district.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the technical characteristics of the road.

The length of the highway, which links four settlements with a total population of more than 20,000 people, is 15.4km.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

The president then met with representatives of the district’s general public, and posed for photographs with them.

Story still developing

