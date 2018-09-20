Azerbaijani military units, equipment undergo combat capability check at top level (PHOTO)

20 September 2018 09:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov checked the combat readiness and combat capability of military personnel, military equipment, aviation, rocket and artillery mounts of military units stationed in the field conditions in exercise areas, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

In line with the plan of large-scale exercises, the minister visited command and control posts and training points at various training ranges established in accordance with conditions close to the combat ones, and gave relevant instructions in connection with participation of troops, weapons and military equipment in exercises, as well as with accurate implementation of tasks and military orders.

The exercises continue.

In accordance with the plan approved by president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and under the supervision Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan launched large-scale operational-tactical exercises on Sept. 17.

The exercises that will last until Sept. 22 involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 10 fighters and bomber aircraft, as well as up to 20 army aviation units.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SGC to be able to meet some 40-50% of Balkan countries’ gas needs - minister
Oil&Gas 10:07
Azerbaijan's IT company halts plans to assemble printers
ICT 10:05
NATO reiterates support for Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:15
OSCE PA president arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 09:14
WB gives recommendations to develop non-oil sector of Azerbaijani economy
Economy news 07:32
Azerbaijan’s Azerspace 2 satellite preparing for Launch Readiness Review
ICT 19 September 23:06
Latest
Uzbekistan to establish National Interbank Processing Center
ICT 10:07
SGC to be able to meet some 40-50% of Balkan countries’ gas needs - minister
Oil&Gas 10:07
Azerbaijan's IT company halts plans to assemble printers
ICT 10:05
Turkmenistan starts exporting polymer products
Turkmenistan 09:54
U.S. soy seizes EU market, bolstering Trump trade deal
Europe 09:48
Israel to present findings in Moscow over downing of Russian plane
Israel 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of valves and flanges
Tenders 09:31
TV leads, internet lags behind in Uzbekistan's advertising sector
Economy news 09:31