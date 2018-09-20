Azerbaijani military units, equipment undergo combat capability check at top level (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov checked the combat readiness and combat capability of military personnel, military equipment, aviation, rocket and artillery mounts of military units stationed in the field conditions in exercise areas, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

In line with the plan of large-scale exercises, the minister visited command and control posts and training points at various training ranges established in accordance with conditions close to the combat ones, and gave relevant instructions in connection with participation of troops, weapons and military equipment in exercises, as well as with accurate implementation of tasks and military orders.

The exercises continue.

In accordance with the plan approved by president of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and under the supervision Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan launched large-scale operational-tactical exercises on Sept. 17.

The exercises that will last until Sept. 22 involve more than 20,000 military personnel, more than 200 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 120 rocket and artillery mounts of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 10 fighters and bomber aircraft, as well as up to 20 army aviation units.

