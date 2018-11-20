Chiefs of general staffs of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold meeting (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov met Nov. 20 with a delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

Colonel General Sadikov welcomed the guests and informed the Turkish side about the military-political and security situation in the region, as well as the current situation on the front line, adding that Armenia continues the occupation policy towards Azerbaijan.

He brought to their attention that the resolution of the conflict is possible only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Colonel General Sadikov recalled that relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are built on friendship and mutual trust and noted that to build up military power, Azerbaijan is expanding its cooperation with Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-educational areas, which is the main factor providing stability in the region.

Army General Yasar Guler, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the friendly and fraternal relations, including the fruitful cooperation between the countries.

The guest stressed the importance of joint military exercises held with participation of various types of troops, as well as organization of mutual visits and meetings of military experts.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

