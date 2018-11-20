Chiefs of general staffs of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold meeting (PHOTO)

20 November 2018 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov met Nov. 20 with a delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, Army General Yasar Guler, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

Colonel General Sadikov welcomed the guests and informed the Turkish side about the military-political and security situation in the region, as well as the current situation on the front line, adding that Armenia continues the occupation policy towards Azerbaijan.

He brought to their attention that the resolution of the conflict is possible only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Colonel General Sadikov recalled that relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are built on friendship and mutual trust and noted that to build up military power, Azerbaijan is expanding its cooperation with Turkey in the military, military-technical, military-educational areas, which is the main factor providing stability in the region.

Army General Yasar Guler, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the friendly and fraternal relations, including the fruitful cooperation between the countries.

The guest stressed the importance of joint military exercises held with participation of various types of troops, as well as organization of mutual visits and meetings of military experts.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
OSCE to hold LOC monitoring between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 November 11:44
Azerbaijan's Army Corps conduct live-fire exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 30 October 11:50
Motorized rifle units of Azerbaijan army conduct shooting drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 24 October 13:53
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss regional security
Politics 23 October 20:40
Azerbaijani Air Defense conducts combat firing using IGLA system (VIDEO)
Politics 18 October 16:49
OSCE ceasefire monitoring ends without incidents
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 October 12:57
Latest
Poland refuses to sign UN global migration pact
Europe 03:18
Turkey to seek UN investigation into Khashoggi murder if Saudis don't cooperate, FM says
Turkey 03:18
12 people die in eastern India bus accident
Other News 02:41
Renault taps interim chairman, COO to replace Ghosn: sources
Other News 02:00
Secretary of state defends Trump's support of Saudi Arabia
US 01:24
Cavusoglu, Pompeo discuss Khashoggi murder, bilateral relations, regional issues
Turkey 00:48
Plane runs into man on takeoff runway at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport
Russia 00:11
80 percent of Iraqi kids have experienced violence at home or in school: UNICEF report
World 20 November 23:39
Suicide bomber kills over 50 at religious event in Kabul
Other News 20 November 23:03