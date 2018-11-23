UN may organize live broadcast of 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

23 November 2018 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

The UN may organize a live broadcast of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku in 2019, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev said.

Garayev made the remarks at a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale in New York, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said in a message.

Garayev appreciated that that the UN Global Communications Department organized the broadcast of the fourth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in 2017 in Baku, on TV and the online UN channel.

He stressed that this has created a global information platform to convey the issues discussed at the forum to the whole world.

In turn, Smale expressed gratification with the cooperation with Azerbaijan and interest in its continuation.

Then the views on the organization of a live broadcast of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue by the UN, to be held in 2019 in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International Exhibitions Bureau to disclose Expo 2025 host city
Politics 10:30
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:14
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan can become transit hub between Europe and Asia - Ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:13
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:29
Ambassador: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan increase trade turnover by over 65% (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:05
Latest
Uzbekistan, EU to begin talks on expanded partnership and co-op
Economy news 10:33
International Exhibitions Bureau to disclose Expo 2025 host city
Politics 10:30
GM Uzbekistan reduces car booking time
Economy news 10:29
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:14
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan can become transit hub between Europe and Asia - Ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:13
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 23
Finance 09:52
Istanbul police conducts operation against drug traffickers
Turkey 09:51
KFC says Uzbekistan to become development engine of Central Asia
Economy news 09:40