UN may organize live broadcast of 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

The UN may organize a live broadcast of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, to be held in Baku in 2019, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev said.

Garayev made the remarks at a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale in New York, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture said in a message.

Garayev appreciated that that the UN Global Communications Department organized the broadcast of the fourth World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in 2017 in Baku, on TV and the online UN channel.

He stressed that this has created a global information platform to convey the issues discussed at the forum to the whole world.

In turn, Smale expressed gratification with the cooperation with Azerbaijan and interest in its continuation.

Then the views on the organization of a live broadcast of the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue by the UN, to be held in 2019 in Baku.

