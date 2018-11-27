Ilham Aliyev: Co-op between Azerbaijani, Chechen peoples reached new level (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:32)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov.

The head of state hailed the historically friendly relations between the Azerbaijani and Chechen peoples, saying that bilateral cooperation between the two countries has reached a new level. President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Ramzan Kadyrov and the friendly Chechen people on the great strides made in social and economic areas, pointing out Ramzan Kadyrov’s special role in these achievements.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of the establishment of stability and peace in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that based on strategic partnership, bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation continue developing successfully in all areas, and underlined the role of the reciprocal visits of the two countries’ presidents in this regard. Hailing a high level of constant trust and mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, President Ilham Aliyev noted the significance of the Interregional Forum, which was held during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan.

The head of state noted that cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the North Caucasus republics of the Russian Federation, including the Chechen Republic contributes to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the visit of the delegation led by Ramzan Kadyrov will contribute to further expansion of Azerbaijan-Russia relations as well as bilateral cooperation with the Chechen Republic.

Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the warm words. He noted that great strides have been made in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, adding that a lot has been done to strengthen solidarity among religious communities, including among Muslims in the country.

Hailing the friendly and brotherly relations between the two nations, Ramzan Kadyrov noted that the Chechen people recall with great gratitude Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev’s support to them. He said that a park named after the great leader is planned to open in order to immortalize Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Chechen Republic, adding that the people of the Chechen Republic are looking forward to President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the opening of the park.

The head of state accepted the invitation to visit the Chechen Republic, and thanked Ramzan Kadyrov for deep respect for national leader Heydar Aliyev. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Haji Ahmad Kadyrov is held in great respect in Azerbaijan, underlining his special role in the Chechen people’s overcoming hardships in the most difficult years.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hosted an official dinner in honor of Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov.

