Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere), traditional group dances of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, reads a joint statement by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the Foreign Ministry.

Story still developing

