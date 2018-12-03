22 people to face trial over Ganja events in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:59)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Twenty-two people will face trial regarding the events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, reads a joint statement by Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry, the State Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office Dec. 3.

It was earlier reported that a criminal case was opened in the Investigation Department for Serious Crimes of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office and an investigation was conducted over the unrests accompanied by acts of violence aimed at disturbing public order, armed resistance to representatives of the authorities, including causing injuries of various severity and deliberate killing of two police officers by a group of radical individuals on July 10 in Ganja.

As a result of activities carried out by the investigative team of experienced employees of the Interior Ministry, the State Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office, reasonable suspicions arose that Maarif Hajiyev and Khayal Gafarov, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with Shakhlar Rzayev, Rashad Boyukkishiyev, Kamal Guliyev and others, who shared their radical religious views and criminal intentions, were disseminating information in social networks, during personal meetings and conversations with calls to violence and riots, and for this purpose, they urged people to gather on July 10 at 20:00 (GMT +4) at the square in front of the building of the Ganja Executive Power.

Story still developing

