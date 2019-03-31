President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan

31 March 2019 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

On March 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with the municipal elections held in Turkey, Trend reports citing the press service of the head of state.

The head of state extended congratulations on the confident victory of the Justice and Development Party, founded and headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Turkish municipal elections.

The head of state described this win as manifestation of the Turkish people`s support for Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his policy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the phone call and sincere congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will always develop and strengthen in accordance with the will of the two peoples.

