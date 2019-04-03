President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Slovakia

3 April 2019 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Zuzana Caputova as she was elected President of the Slovak Republic.

“I hope that we will make joint efforts to develop the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia,” the head of state said in his letter.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your endeavours for the prosperity of the friendly people of Slovakia,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

