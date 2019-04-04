President Aliyev: Level of Azerbaijan-Russia ties increasing year by year (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:42)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The president noted that the visit of the delegation led by Manturov to Azerbaijan contributes to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries even further.

President Aliyev said that the level of Azerbaijan-Russia ties is increasing year by year, highlighting the active bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The president hailed the development of cooperation on various fronts, including in the field of industry.

President Aliyev stressed growth in the trade turnover between the two countries in recent years and underlined that good results have already been achieved in this area.

The president pointed out that Russian companies operate actively in Azerbaijan, adding that these companies are implementing various projects both as investors and contractors.

President Aliyev praised joint projects in the field of mechanical engineering, and emphasized the significance of Russian banks financing large industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan.

Thanking for the warm words, Manturov extended President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin`s greetings to President Aliyev.

He noted that the operation of joint companies with Russia in Azerbaijan and the implementation of joint projects creates a solid foundation for expanding economic cooperation.

Manturov underlined that as defined by the heads of state during the visit of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Russia last September, active work is underway to develop specific areas of economic cooperation and discussions continue on new areas, including prospects of digitalization.

Manturov emphasized the importance of cybersecurity in developing economic cooperation. Touching upon the significance of the Azerbaijan-Russia Industrial Cooperation Forum, the Russian minister pointed out that more than 60 companies are participating in the Forum.

He expressed hope that business discussions with Azerbaijani companies will be held at the event.

They discussed prospects of cooperation in the petroleum engineering, joint production of agricultural machinery and freight carriages, establishment of a service center for helicopters, pharmaceutical manufacturing and other spheres.

The president thanked for President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin`s greetings and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Russian president.

