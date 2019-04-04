Zakharova: Russian, Azerbaijani FMs expected to meet in Moscow

4 April 2019 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A meeting between Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is expected to be held in Moscow before the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports on April 4.

“Sergey Lavrov will meet with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei before the meeting of the CIS Ministerial Council,” she said. “Moreover, Lavrov also intends to have brief meetings with the Turkmen and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.”

The Azerbaijani delegation headed by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow on April 5.

