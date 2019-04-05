FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia express satisfaction with level of political dialogue

5 April 2019 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has held a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of political dialogue and multi-directional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, and some issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Elmar Mammadyarov is on a visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Moscow.

