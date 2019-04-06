President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate Azerbaijani people on birth of 10 millionth citizen

6 April 2019 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

On April 6, 2019, ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born to a family of internally displaced people, former residents of Aghdara district, currently registered in the village of Bash Guneytapa in Aghdam district, Ojagova Nigar and Hasanov Rauf.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and the parents of the child on this occasion.

