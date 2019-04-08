General Staff Chief of Azerbaijani Armed Forces visits Saudi Air Force Operational Center (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

As part of the official visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov visited the Operational Center of the Royal Saudi Air Force, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

A meeting took place between Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov and the Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.

The parties discussed issues of military cooperation between the two countries.

