General Staff Chief of Azerbaijani Armed Forces visits Saudi Air Force Operational Center (PHOTO)

8 April 2019 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

As part of the official visit to Saudi Arabia, the delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov visited the Operational Center of the Royal Saudi Air Force, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

A meeting took place between Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov and the Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz.

The parties discussed issues of military cooperation between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Death toll rises to 11 in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen's capital
Arab World 7 April 20:13
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for development of relations between armies of two countries
Politics 7 April 18:54
Saudi Aramco to offer $16 billion in contracts to small, medium businesses: Arabiya
World 6 April 15:00
IAEA asks Saudis for safeguards on first nuclear reactor
Arab World 6 April 06:27
Saudi Arabia may support financing of TAPI gas pipeline project
Turkmenistan 5 April 10:18
Saudi Arabia gives Iraq $1 billion grant
Arab World 4 April 01:39
Latest
Iran receives $17.5M from China
Economy 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to commission expensive project in Uzbekistan
Economy 17:33
New Istanbul airport serves over 300,000 passengers in March
Turkey 17:27
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan doesn’t provide any of its territories to NATO as corridor
Politics 17:26
Financial sector of Uzbekistan reduces activity?
Finance 17:22
Farid Gayibov: I believe that European Gymnastics, with its traditionally old history, has a great future
Society 17:21
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Shamkir
Politics 17:06
Uzbekistan, Netherlands to create joint venture
Economy 17:03
Uzbekistan to acquire two electric trains from Spanish company
Economy 17:01