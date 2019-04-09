90.5% of Opinion Way respondents positively assess Azerbaijani president’s reforms over past year

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Opinion Way company has conducted the poll in Azerbaijan to know the Azerbaijani people’s opinion on current social and political situation in the country, the reforms carried out by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during the past year and the country's domestic and foreign policy.

Thus, 90.5 percent of respondents who participated in the poll responded that they positively assess the socio-economic activity in Azerbaijan and the reforms carried out by President Aliyev in this sphere over the past year.

