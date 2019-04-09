Hajiyev: Armenia’s illegal activity in Azerbaijani lands harms Karabakh talks (PHOTO)

9 April 2019 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

Armenia’s illegal activity in the Azerbaijani territories harms the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, said Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Hajiyev made the remarks at the international conference “Impact of Illegal Economic Activities in Conflict Areas on Human Rights” held in Geneva with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani missions to the UN and other international organizations, as well as the UN University for Peace.

Vagif Sadigov, the permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, who opened the event, announced the objectives of the event and spoke about the impact of illegal activities in conflict areas on human rights.

Rector of the UN University for Peace Francisco Rojas Aravena stressed that in the absence of peace there will be no development and progress, and illegal activities will increase.

Hikmet Hajiyev in his opening speech noted that as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, illegal economic activities were carried out there, resources were used illegally and property rights of IDPs were violated.

In this regard, Hajiyev drew the attention of participants to a number of such practical examples and spoke about the illegal activities of the famous Swiss company Franck Muller, as well as Airbnb.

He noted that the illegal activities carried out by Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories are detrimental to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations and serve to protract the conflict.

story will be updated

