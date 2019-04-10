Russian new military attache appointed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

10 April 2019 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov on April 10, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in military, military-educational, military-medical and other spheres, including new projects in the field of military-technical cooperation aimed at enhancing the combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on organizing working meetings between delegations of the Defense Ministries of the two countries, conducting joint military exercises, continuing mutual visits of warships of both countries in the Caspian Sea and other issues.

The ambassador introduced newly appointed military attache of Russia in Azerbaijan, Colonel Andrei Alexensev to Hasanov.

The defense minister congratulated the new military attache in regards to the beginning of his activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

