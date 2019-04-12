Minister: Azerbaijan iss peace-loving country, but will never reconcile with occupation (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Azerbaijan is a peace-loving country, a country where stability has been restored, but it will never reconcile with occupation, Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev said in an interview with Bouziane Ahmed Khodja, director and host of the Medina En TVE program of Spain’s state TV, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

In the interview, the minister spoke about the Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan, the essence of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, occupation of 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territories, adding that the cultural and historical monuments of Azerbaijan were destroyed and looted.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is a tolerant country, where nations belonging to different religions live in peace and harmony, and Azerbaijan’s model of tolerance is considered an example for the Muslim world.

Garayev reminded that numerous international conferences and forums on this topic are held in Azerbaijan, and the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku on May 2-3 this year, and the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held June 30-July 10.

