Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by chairperson of Federation Council (PHOTO)

12 April 2019 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

President Aliyev presented Azerbaijan’s "Dostlug" order Matviyenko.

Matviyenko was awarded the order upon President Aliyev’s order for her special services rendered to the strengthening of cooperation and mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Top official: Azerbaijan-UK relations serve as example for European countries
Politics 14:21
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 13:58
Around 98% of TAP pipes back-filled in Albania
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan developing concept for introducing innovations in agricultural sector
Business 13:34
Azerbaijani, Russian military financiers meet in Baku
Politics 13:25
Minister: Azerbaijan iss peace-loving country, but will never reconcile with occupation (PHOTO)
Politics 12:24
Latest
Top official: Azerbaijan-UK relations serve as example for European countries
Politics 14:21
Pakistani pharmaceutical company eyes to enter Azerbaijani market
Economy 13:58
Around 98% of TAP pipes back-filled in Albania
Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan developing concept for introducing innovations in agricultural sector
Business 13:34
Azerbaijani, Russian military financiers meet in Baku
Politics 13:25
Turkmenistan to continue work with int’l payment systems Visa, MasterCard
Economy 13:25
Turkmenistan appoints ambassador in Tunisia
Turkmenistan 13:24
Indian airline reveals time of starting flights to Kazakhstan
Economy 13:23
Iran to help Kazakhstan in exporting goods to Arab countries
Economy 13:21