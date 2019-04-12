Matviyenko: Russian-Azerbaijani relations built on mutual respect, friendship

12 April 2019 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Russian-Azerbaijani relations are mutually beneficial, built on mutual respect, friendship and mutual consideration of interests, Chairperson of Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko told reporters in Baku April 12, Trend reports.

“Last September, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made an official visit to Russia,” she said. “This is an important event in our bilateral relations. During this visit, 15 important documents were signed, which created the prospect for expanding our cooperation until 2024. It is important that the Russian-Azerbaijani ties are mutually beneficial, based on mutual respect, friendship and mutual consideration of interests. This creates exemplary mutually beneficial partnership relations for other states that have reached the level of strategic partners.”

Speaking about the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the humanitarian sphere, Matviyenko noted that First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation led by her make huge contribution to the development of relations in this sphere.

