Joint Statement by FMs of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, and co-chairs of OSCE MG

15 April 2019 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

On 15 April, Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia – Sergey Lavrov, Elmar Mammadyarov, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan – held a working meeting in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side, Trend reports citing OSCE.

"The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Stéphane Visconti of France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, joined the meeting.

"As a follow-up to the agreements reached by President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan at their summit in Vienna on 29 March of this year, the participants in the meeting discussed the situation at the border and the line of contact, as well as the prospects for establishing humanitarian co-operation. They also exchanged detailed views on key aspects of the settlement process.

"The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia reaffirmed the intention of the parties to continue their efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through political and diplomatic means. The Ministers emphasized their interest in further stabilization of the situation in the conflict zone, in particular during agricultural activities. They also agreed to take measures, on a mutual basis, to allow families to have access to their relatives held in custody in the respective detention centers of the parties. The Ministers expressed their willingness to start concrete work on establishing contacts between people, including through mutual visits of media representatives.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group reiterated their commitment to the mediation mission aimed at achieving a sustainable peace in the region. The participants of the meeting agreed to continue their contacts in the near future," reads the statement.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 18:00
US impressed by Azerbaijan’s efforts in preventing drug trafficking
Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan abolishing import duties for several types of fuel
Business 17:04
Azerbaijan achieves significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions
Society 17:01
Official: 132 kilometers of Azerbaijan's border with Iran beyond its control (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:36
UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan
Society 15:20
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks on meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in Moscow
Politics 18:28
Should Iran lower banks' interest rate?
Economy 18:26
NBCOs in Azerbaijan may get opportunity to make non-cash remittances
Finance 18:17
Iran reveals volume of foreign investments in Aras Free Zone
Economy 18:15
Netherlands ready to bring innovative solutions for Iran's agriculture
Economy 18:06
Iran to put shares of 3 petrochemical companies up for sale at stock exchange
Oil&Gas 18:02
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 18:00
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan agree to create International Trade Center at border
Economy 17:55
Rosatom attracts VEB for co-op in construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Economy 17:53