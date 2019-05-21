President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Sabunchu Railway Station Complex (PHOTO)

21 May 2019 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Sabunchu Railway Station Complex, and viewed the work done on the newly built Baku passenger-Sabunchu railway line, Trend reports referring to the press service of the head of state.

The head of state first met with local residents and talked to them.

The Sabunchu residents thanked the head of state for high attention and care.

President Ilham Aliyev then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the railway station.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Closed Joint Stock Company Javid Gurbanov informed the head of state of the work done on Baku passenger-Sabunchu railway line.

President Ilham Aliyev then arrived at Bakikhanov and Keshla stations by a passenger train and viewed conditions created here.

