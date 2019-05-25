Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends iftar ceremony (PHOTO)

25 May 2019 09:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have attended the iftar ceremony in Pir Hasan sanctuary, Mardakan settlement, Khazar district, Baku.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva were invited to the iftar party during their recent visit to the sanctuary.

The event participants thanked for social and economic development and tranquility in Azerbaijan. They hailed the work done by President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva to develop the country, and expressed their confidence that such ceremonies will soon be held in Karabakh.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said she is happy to meet with the residents of Khazar district.

The ceremony featured the recitation of verses from the holy Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

