President Ilham Aliyev receives congratulations on Republic Day

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

Willem-Alexander, King of the Netherlands has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"The celebration of your national day gives me an opportunity to extend to Your Excellency my congratulations and my best wishes for a prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan."

President of the Republic of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"May I extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the Republic Day. I sincerely wish your country and its people continued welfare, concord and success.

I hope that the dialogue between Lithuania and Azerbaijan on bilateral level, as well as in the framework of relations with the European Union will remain open and intense, and opportunities provided by the comprehensive collaboration will result in many more mutual business, trade, science, education, innovation, culture, and tourism activities among our people and will strengthen both states.

May I again offer my congratulations on your national day. Please accept, Mr President, the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the congratulatory letter.

President of Hungary Janos Ader has send a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Allow me to congratulate and express my best wishes to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

It is my great pleasure to note that the cooperation between our countries has been dynamically developing in recent years. Azerbaijan is an important partner for us, with whom we share common historical and cultural ties.

I can reaffirm that Hungary remains committed to further strengthening the relations between our countries and expanding our mutually beneficial cooperation.

Allow me to wish you good health and further successes in your highly responsible job," reads the letter of the Hungarian president.

King of Spain Felipe VI has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"On the occasion of the celebration of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to send to His Excellency, together with the government and the people of Spain, my warmest congratulations.

Receive, Mr. President, my best wishes of personal welfare, peace and prosperity for the beloved people of Azerbaijan," reads the congratulatory letter.

President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"On this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan it is my great pleasure to convey to you my warm greetings and sincere felicitations.

Bangladesh enjoys friendly relations with Azerbaijan. I am confident that our relationship will be further strengthened to fulfill the aspirations of out two peoples.

I convey, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health, happiness and long life, and for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the letter.

President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of my fellow countrymen, I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Azerbaijan and Germany enjoy 27 years of dynamic and reliable diplomatic relations. This year we celebrate the 10th anniversary of German Language Training Center in Baku. I`m very glad that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to German language teaching and German culture. The Goethe Center, which opened in 2018, has strengthened our cooperation in the field of culture even further. Germany is also ready to continue the political dialogue.

I extend my best regards to you, and wish the people of Azerbaijan peace, tranquility and prosperity," reads the congratulatory letter of the German president.

Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"I wish to congratulate you on the occasion of the Republic Day of Azerbaijan. Allow me to transmit my best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of your country and its people.

Your Excellency’s personal support to the travel and tourism industry highlights the importance that your Government attributes to tourism as a tool for sustainable socio-economic development and for positioning Azerbaijan as a strong brand in the global tourism arena.

Please be assured of UNWTO’s continued support for your endeavors. I am convinced that the excellent relations between Azerbaijan and UNWTO will continue to grow and prosper in the years to come. Furthermore, I look forward to the honor of your presence in the framework of the 110th Session of the UNWTO Executive Council in Baku on June 16-18 2019.

Wish my renewed congratulations, please accept, Mr President the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the congratulatory letter.

