First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Independence, sovereignty, and opportunity of self-determination are key prerequisites for development of our homeland

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:

“Independence, sovereignty, and an opportunity of self-determination are the key prerequisites for the development of our homeland. Today we welcome the Republic Day in a strong and independent Azerbaijan,” said First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in a congratulatory message to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May-the Republic Day.

“Dear fellow countrymen, I congratulate you on the Republic Day. 101 years ago on this day, Azerbaijan Democratic Republic-the first democratic Republic in the Muslim world was proclaimed. Azerbaijan's centuries-old history of statehood ideas revived in a new, and a progressive form. The short but glorious destiny of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has left a deep trace on our national self-consciousness. Its ideas, its legacy have shaped the historical and spiritual foundations of our modern statehood. Independence, sovereignty, the opportunity of self-determination are the key prerequisites for the development of our homeland. Today we welcome the Republic Day in a strong and independent country. I wish you all happiness, pleasant days, and love, and our homeland prosperity, well-being, peace and progress," the First Vice-President said in her message.

