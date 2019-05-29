Azerbaijani first VP meets with chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory (PHOTO)

29 May 2019 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have met with Chairman of the Rothschild Global Financial Advisory David de Rothschild, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Mehriban Aliyeva said she is glad to see Chairman of the Rothschild Global Financial Advisory David de Rothschild in Baku.

During her meeting with David de Rothschild in Paris this March, Mehriban Aliyeva invited him to Baku. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Rothschild Global Financial Advisory signed a strategic cooperation agreement as part of Mehriban Aliyeva`s visit to Paris.

Chairman of the Rothschild Global Financial Advisory David de Rothschild said he is pleased with this meeting, and pointed out that the Rothschilds` activities in Azerbaijan have historical roots.

They sides also exchanged views on cooperation.

