Azerbaijani president receives UEFA delegation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Recalling his previous meeting with Ceferin and members of the UEFA Executive Committee, President Aliyev hailed the fact that the delegation is visiting Baku again. President Aliyev praised the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and UEFA.

Aleksander Ceferin noted that high-level preparatory work was carried out for the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku. He underlined that Baku is a very beautiful city, which combines modern development and historical traditions, adding that they feel very comfortable in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Aleksander Ceferin lauded UEFA`s successful cooperation with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan and thanked for the created conditions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news