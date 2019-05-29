Azerbaijani president receives UEFA delegation (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

29 May 2019 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 13:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Recalling his previous meeting with Ceferin and members of the UEFA Executive Committee, President Aliyev hailed the fact that the delegation is visiting Baku again. President Aliyev praised the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and UEFA.

Aleksander Ceferin noted that high-level preparatory work was carried out for the UEFA Europa League final match in Baku. He underlined that Baku is a very beautiful city, which combines modern development and historical traditions, adding that they feel very comfortable in the capital of Azerbaijan.

Aleksander Ceferin lauded UEFA`s successful cooperation with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan and thanked for the created conditions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani first VP meets with chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28
BBC's David Ornstein talks upcoming fantastic match between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku
Society 19:27
Azerbaijani population’s deposit insurance system should be changed
Economy 18:23
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 18:15
Azerbaijani producer eyes to export mineral water to CIS countries
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani-Turkish fertilizer production plant studies new export direction
Economy 17:59
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP meets with chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28
BBC's David Ornstein talks upcoming fantastic match between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku
Society 19:27
15,000 jobs to be created in Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone
Economy 19:17
Iran's Kalleh dairy plant bursts into flames in Iraq
Iran 19:16
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Plant plans to increase output, exports
Finance 18:46
Kazakhstan, Poland to expand bilateral trade (Exclusive)
Economy 18:37
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Foreign Trade hold meeting (PHOTO)
Business 18:35
Nar network ready for Europe League Final
Business 18:27
Azerbaijani population’s deposit insurance system should be changed
Economy 18:23