Ambassador of Azerbaijan in UK sends letter of protest to The Independent

30 May 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in the UK Tahir Taghizade sent an open letter to the editor-in-chief of The Independent in response to the article “Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Baku and why sport and politics cannot be separated,” published by Jonathan Liew on May 25, 2019, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In the letter, the Ambassador suggested that the author "should have had his history lessons before attempting to write an article using a 'historical' perspective", and noted that security has been guaranteed for all athletes and fans attending the UEFA Europa League held in Baku.

The ambassador stressed that Armenia pursues an aggressive policy and a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan, committed the Khojaly genocide, and to this day does not recognize the demands of the international community. Taghizade urged the author to get acquainted in more detail with four resolutions of the UN Security Council adopted in 1993.

In the letter, the ambassador, citing specific examples, advised the author to "use more reliable sources rather than the purported 'eyewitnesses' and 'polls'."

