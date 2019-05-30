President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

30 May 2019 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti of France, Igor Popov of Russia, Andrew Schofer of the US, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

They exchanged views on the current state and prospects of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

story will be updated

