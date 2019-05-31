Azerbaijan to raise issue of Azerbaijani officer killed by Armenia at int'l organizations

31 May 2019 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Representatives of Azerbaijan in international organizations have been instructed to raise the issue regarding officer Agil Omarov, who became a martyr as a result of the violation of the ceasefire regime by an Armenian sniper, Ogtay Asadov, speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, said at today's parliamentary meeting, Trend reports.

Asadov stressed that the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated its position on the issue to the OSCE Minsk Group.

On the morning of May 30, during the OSCE Minsk Group's visit to Azerbaijan, Armenian Armed Forces once again violated the ceasefire regime. An officer of Azerbaijani army, Agil Omarov was killed by an Armenian sniper on the same day.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

