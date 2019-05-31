Polish President Andrzej Duda ends official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda has completed his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Polish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Andrzej Duda was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

