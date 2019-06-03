Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends event within “Bizim hayat” project (PHOTO)

3 June 2019 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Another yard has been redeveloped under “Bizim hayat” project, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press-service.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the yard located at Ilgar Zulfugarov street, Khatai district in Baku.

Redevelopment saw the installation of entertainment facilities for children, construction of a football pitch, outdoor gym and chess areas.

Some 100 trees were planted, and green areas were laid out in the yard.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Bizim hayat” project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 19:19
When will Serbia get chance to access Azerbaijani gas?
Oil&Gas 17:46
MP: Armenian side tries to disrupt negotiations by killing Azerbaijani officer
Politics 17:41
Ashgabat, Baku appreciate significance of Trans-Caspian high-speed information highway
Oil&Gas 17:39
85 state property objects to be put up for auction in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 17:37
Proceedings on criminal case of IBA ex-head continue in Baku
Society 16:51
Latest
World Transport Convention to be held in Beijing
China 21:46
New appointment made at Deloitte Azerbaijan
Business 20:38
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Zanjan province
Business 19:46
Volume of products exported from Iran’s Semnan province up
Economy 19:31
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 19:19
Iran discloses volume of oil products exported from ports of Hormozgan province
Economy 18:50
Over 1.5M tons of goods unloaded at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Port
Economy 17:55
More than 300,000T of rapeseed to be harvested in Iran
Economy 17:54
AZAL, Boeing negotiating timing of delivery of 737 MAX-8 aircraft
Economy 17:52