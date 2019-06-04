Azerbaijan to take part in OSCE PA conference in Tbilisi

4 June 2019 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A member of the Azerbaijani parliament, Vice President of the OSCE PA Bureau Azay Guliyev, Azerbaijani MPs Asim Mollazade and Sevinj Fataliyeva will leave for Tbilisi on June 4 to participate in a conference on parliamentary oversight, supported by the OSCE PA, Trend reports.

The event is organized by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Parliament of Georgia and the National Institute for Democracy.

The first session on the theme “The role of committee meetings and plenary sessions in parliamentary oversight” will be moderated by Azay Guliyev.

Reports on various topics will be heard and discussed at other sessions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani MPs to attend OSCE seminar in Germany
Politics 2 May 13:08
Azay Guliyev to take part in OSCE PA Bureau meeting
Politics 5 April 14:29
OSCE PA Vice-President: Contradictory, meaningless statements by Armenian leadership have no political perspective
Politics 9 March 22:37
MP: Mehman Huseynov’s release to disappoint political operators inside Azerbaijan, abroad
Politics 22 January 13:41
OSCE PA VP appeals to law enforcement agencies, int’l organizations over Mehman Huseynov’s case
Politics 12 January 16:19
MP urges to indicate Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in OSCE PA's documents
Politics 6 December 2018 20:23
Latest
Turkmenistan sees slight increase in natgas exports
Oil&Gas 13:07
Merkel says trade deal with U.S. of 'existential importance'
Other News 13:06
Iranian company earns over $1.5M from socks exports
Economy 13:05
US evolves as 7th largest crude oil exporter
Oil&Gas 12:51
Baku’s first House of SMEs to open soon
Business 12:50
Britain has not made a decision on Huawei in 5G: security minister
Other News 12:39
Azerbaijan’s natgas exports up by 28%
Oil&Gas 12:39
Uzbekistan exports cherries to China for the first time
Economy 12:38
ARETI discusses joint projects in fuel and energy sector in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:36