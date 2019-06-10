Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Kazakhstan

10 June 2019 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President-elect of Kazakhstan, on the occasion of his election as President of Kazakhstan.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations stem from the common history and national and spiritual roots of our peoples. I believe that we will make joint efforts to further develop our inter-governmental relations and strategic partnership, which are based on solid foundations, and to deepen our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats. I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your activities for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Azerbaijani female gymnast successfully performs at Grand Prix competitions
Society 18:43
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed
Business 18:18
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan becomes more attractive for Russian tourists
Economy 17:50
Turkic Council identifies no problems during Kazakh president election
Economy 17:46
Latest
Ilham Aliyev phones Kazakh President
Politics 19:10
Azerbaijani female gymnast successfully performs at Grand Prix competitions
Society 18:43
Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan in January-April 2019 revealed
Business 18:18
Russian Ambassador: Baku and Moscow may use opportunities for linking transport routes
Economy 18:16
Top 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees announced
Economy 17:59
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR to commission new filling stations in 2019
Oil&Gas 17:55
Russian Ambassador: Azerbaijan becomes more attractive for Russian tourists
Economy 17:50
IAEA chief worried about rising tension over Iran nuclear issue
Other News 17:48
Turkic Council identifies no problems during Kazakh president election
Economy 17:46