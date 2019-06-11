Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey visit Training-Educational Center & Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev (PHOTOS)

11 June 2019 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar visited the military unit and Training-Educational Center of the Combined Arms Army deployed in the city of Nakhchivan on June 10, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministers got acquainted with the combat training and social conditions of the military personnel, reviewed the new weapons and military equipment available at the military unit, as well as military infrastructure facilities.

Defense ministers also visited the Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan.

The guests got acquainted with the military-educational institution. It was stressed that the conditions that meet modern requirements were created in the Lyceum due to the high attention and care of the state leadership. Along with the education of cadets, their social protection and military-patriotic education are also in the spotlight here.

The ministers met with the teaching staff and cadets and got acquainted with the conditions created in the academic building and residence hall.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani minister arrives in Nakhchivan to observe Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises (PHOTO)
Politics 10 June 15:42
"Nakhchivan Color Day" festival to be held (PHOTO)
Society 10 June 10:00
Azerbaijani minister attends regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 17:09
Azerbaijani producer eyes to export mineral water to CIS countries
Economy 29 May 18:03
Turkey, US discuss regional issues
Turkey 29 May 11:42
Azerbaijan's defense minister holds official meeting on results of large-scale exercises
Politics 24 May 20:56
Latest
Turkmenistan improves legal framework for cooperation with IDB
Turkmenistan 10:31
Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan approves number of documents
Business 10:31
German IT company studies Turkmen market
ICT 10:26
Japan PM Abe to meet Iran's Khamenei, Rouhani this week
Other News 10:21
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 11
Finance 10:07
OSCE advises Turkmenistan on television financing
Turkmenistan 09:59
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 16 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan confident in short-term inflation forecasts
Business 09:56
Turkmen State Oil Concern to buy vehicles, tractors, specialized equipment via tender
Tenders 09:49