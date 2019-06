Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgian defense ministers underway (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

A trilateral meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria is taking place in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, Trend reports.

First, the ministers visited the Alley of Martyrs in Gabala, honored the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who fell in the struggle for freedom and sovereignty of the country, and laid flowers on their graves.

During the ministerial meeting, an exchange of views will be held on the prospects for developing cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

