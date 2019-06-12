Mammadyarov meets with delegation led by vice-speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey

12 June 2019 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov met with a delegation led by Sureyya Sadi Bilgic, vice-speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

Expressing his satisfaction to welcome the delegation in the country, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that this visit will have a positive impact on the development of fraternal relations between the two countries.

Sureyya Sadi Bilgic thanked for the sincere welcome and noted with satisfaction the meetings held during the visit, especially the meeting with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and highly valued the exchange of ideas that took place.

The sides underlined that the Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation and the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation” in Baku will contribute to the development of international inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov praised the activities of the parliament in terms of the development of friendly and cooperative relations between the two brotherly countries, as well as stressed the importance of cooperation between parliamentarians in the framework of the relevant international organizations.

