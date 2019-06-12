Oppermann: Statements and acts escalating situation in region are unnecessary

12 June 2019 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by Thomas Oppermann, vice-president of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

During the meeting, Thomas Oppermann stated that he was received by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and had interesting discussions with the head of state.

The sides underlined the importance of the Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation and the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation” in Baku, in terms of developing the interparliamentary cooperation. Speaking about the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, a satisfaction was expressed over the current level of cooperation in political, economic, cultural and etc. spheres existing between two states.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor on the current stage of the negotiations and latest meetings over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the recent bloody provocations of the Armenian armed forces. It was emphasized that eliminating the consequences of the occupation and respecting the internationally recognized borders is vital for ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in the region.

Underlining the importance of prosperity and progress in the region, Thomas Oppermann, in his turn, noted that the statements and acts escalating the situation in the region are unnecessary.

Afterwards, the sides had a broad exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

