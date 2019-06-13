New requirements for air carriers in Azerbaijan

13 June 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Air carriers that have not transferred information about passengers and crews of aircraft arriving and departing from Azerbaijan to the relevant executive authorities will be fined.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which were discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on June 13, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, in order to ensure the safety of air transportation, shipping companies are obliged to transmit information about passengers and crews arriving and departing from the territory of Azerbaijan immediately after booking the ticket and before boarding the flight to the relevant executive authorities in electronic form.

The draft law provides for administrative liability for violation of the above requirements. Penalties are suggested to be in place in the amount of 1,500 - 3,000 manats.

According to the voting results, the bill was adopted in the second reading.

