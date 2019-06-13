Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Yanardag Reserve after major overhaul (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

13 June 2019 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 12:03, June 12).

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve after major overhaul.

President Ilham Aliyev visited Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Natural Reserve on December 29, 2017. Familiarizing himself with the situation in the reserve, Ilham Aliyev gave strict instructions that the relevant authorities should create high-standard conditions in the reserve.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the reserve.

Chairman of State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work done here.

The reserve features a museum, a 500-seat amphitheatre for outdoor concerts, workshops, shops, and a parking lot.

Landscaping work was carried out, a variety of trees were planted in the territory of the reserve.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by EU Commissioner
Politics 13:15
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan interested in increasing transport potential, transit capacity
Politics 09:12
Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by vice-speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly
Politics 12 June 17:03
President Ilham Aliyev receives vice-president of German Bundestag
Politics 12 June 16:12
President Ilham Aliyev receives secretary general of World Customs Organization
Politics 12 June 14:12
Azerbaijani President receives chairman of Dutch-Azerbaijan Friendship Group
Politics 12 June 13:30
Latest
Azerbaijan passes amendment to law on road traffic
Azerbaijan 14:19
Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency: Entrance to beaches must be free
Society 14:14
New requirements for air carriers in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:07
Iran supreme leader says he has no intention to make or use nuclear weapons
Other News 14:03
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13:57
Uzbekistan changes tax policy for renewable energy manufacturers
Economy 13:54
Azerbaijani military pilots prevent enemy's provocation (VIDEO)
Politics 13:48
Ambassador of Turkmenistan talks on joint plans with Azerbaijan in tourism
Economy 13:42
Turkmenistan participates in 108th session of International Labor Conference
Turkmenistan 13:30