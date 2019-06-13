Azerbaijani President receives delegation led by vice-speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (UPDATE)

13 June 2019 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on June 12 on 17:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Sureyya Sadi Bilgic, Trend reports on June 12 referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press service.

The successful development of the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas was stressed, the contribution of interparliamentary cooperation to the strengthening of the bilateral ties was underlined at the meeting.

The sides stressed the importance of global energy and transport projects jointly implemented by the two countries, and discussed the issues related to the fair settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They expressed confidence that the bilateral relations will continue to strengthen and develop.

They emphasized the significance of the Parliamentary Conference on Regional Security and Cooperation and the founding conference of the “Baku Parliamentary Platform for Dialogue and Cooperation” in Baku in expanding international interparliamentary cooperation.

